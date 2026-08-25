Nigeria's domestic petrol supply dropped 21% in July 2026 while imported fuel volumes climbed, according to official midstream and downstream data

Dangote Refinery operated at over 71% capacity, but its output declined, prompting foreign products to fill the supply gap

MEMAN data showed Dangote's ex-gantry petrol price was N14 cheaper than the landed cost of imported fuel in the same period

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s petrol market is witnessing a fresh shift towards imported products as domestic supplies declined sharply in July 2026, even as the country’s refining capacity continues to expand.

Latest data from the July 2026 Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority factsheet, released on Monday, August 24, 2026, showed that total petrol receipts fell by 10 per cent month-on-month, while imports increased by nine per cent.

Petrol landing cost rises as more imported fuel enters Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development highlights the fragile balance in Nigeria’s efforts to reduce its long-standing dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Petrol imports rise as local supply drops

According to the data, total Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, receipts declined from 50.6 million litres per day in June to 45.5 million litres per day in July.

The sharper movement, however, came from supply sources.

Petrol supplied by domestic refineries dropped by 21 per cent, from 32.5 million litres per day in June to 25.8 million litres per day in July.

Over the same period, imported petrol increased from 18.1 million litres per day to 19.7 million litres per day, representing a nine per cent rise.

The latest figures extend a reversal that began in June, when petrol imports jumped by 207 per cent as domestic supplies fell by 22 per cent.

With local output weakening again in July, foreign supplies increasingly filled the gap in the market.

Lower crude intake raises concerns

The decline in domestic petrol supply coincided with weaker crude oil receipts by local refineries.

Crude receipts fell from 632,000 barrels per day in June to 585,000 barrels per day in July, representing an eight per cent decline.

The figures underline the importance of reliable crude feedstock to Nigeria’s refining ambitions.

Although the country has significantly expanded its ability to refine petroleum products locally, lower crude availability can quickly affect domestic fuel supplies.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery remained a major contributor during the period, operating at an average capacity utilisation of more than 71 per cent.

Its average petrol production stood at about 25.9 million litres per day, almost matching the 25.8 million litres per day recorded as total domestic PMS receipts.

Dangote petrol still cheaper than imports

Despite the resurgence of imported petrol, locally produced fuel remained more competitive on price.

Data from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) showed that petrol imported into the country had a landing cost of about N1,199 per litre, compared with Dangote Refinery’s ex-gantry price of N1,185 per litre.

The N14 difference puts Dangote’s product below the imported alternative and strengthens the case for greater reliance on domestic refining when sufficient local supply is available.

However, industry experts attribute the continued presence of imports partly to declining production by the Dangote refinery, meaning imports are still needed to supplement available volumes.

Petrol consumption also slumps

The July data showed that demand for petrol weakened considerably.

PMS consumption, measured by volumes trucked into the domestic market, fell from 47.4 million litres per day in June to 35.7 million litres per day in July, representing a 25 per cent decline.

At the same time, petrol stock sufficiency improved from 19.7 days to 22.4 days.

The increase suggests that despite lower daily supply and consumption, available inventories could cover domestic demand for a longer period.

Diesel imports return

The changing supply pattern was not limited to petrol.

Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, or diesel receipts surged by 46 per cent from 16.2 million litres per day in June to 23.6 million litres per day in July.

Domestic diesel receipts slipped slightly to 15.7 million litres per day, while imports accounted for 7.9 million litres daily. This marked the return of imported diesel after none was recorded in June.

Diesel consumption, meanwhile, declined from 16 million litres per day to 14.7 million litres, while stock sufficiency increased from 37.1 days to 46.5 days.

LPG shows a different picture

The cooking gas market recorded a contrasting trend, with domestic supply gaining ground against imports.

Total LPG receipts rose from 5.1 kilotonnes per day to 5.3 kilotonnes. Domestic supply jumped 22 per cent from 3.6 kilotonnes to 4.4 kilotonnes daily, while imports plunged 40 per cent from 1.5 kilotonnes to 0.9 kilotonnes.

LPG consumption also increased by seven per cent to 4.4 kilotonnes per day.

The figures suggest that domestic producers are becoming increasingly important in meeting Nigeria’s cooking gas needs, even as the petrol market remains vulnerable to supply disruptions.

Refining ambitions face a fresh test

Nigerians pay more for imported petrol as imports surge in July. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s growing refining capacity has transformed the country’s fuel supply landscape, but July’s figures show that the transition away from imports is far from complete.

As domestic petrol production weakened, imported supplies quickly gained ground.

Yet Dangote’s lower ex-gantry price compared with imported petrol highlights the potential savings available when local refineries can sustain adequate output.

The challenge for Nigeria now is not simply building refining capacity, but ensuring steady crude supply, consistent production and sufficient distribution to keep imported fuel from regaining a larger share of the market.

Filling stations release new petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol prices have increased across several filling stations in Abuja following Dangote Refinery’s latest adjustment to its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) ex-gantry price.

A market survey conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2026, showed that several major filling stations had raised their pump prices, with motorists now paying between ₦1,230 and ₦1,299 per litre in parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng