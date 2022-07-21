Mark Zuckerberg left people commending him for being simple despite being a wealthy man who can afford anything

The Facebook founder had shared two sleek cars and implied one belonged to him and the other to his wife

Netizens asked what he's saving his money for as they are driving old-school cars, while others shared they would love to own such rides

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has delighted netizens online after showing photos of what he and his wife Priscilla Chan drive.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Fans commend Mark Zuckerberg's cars' simple collection

Zuckerberg shared a photo of a big black Bronco, and beside it was a classic light green Ford, but the old school Ford appeared to have been powering another car as it still had jumper cables attached.

"His and hers," he wrote on his Facebook page.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His post left people with mixed reactions, with some amazed by how simple they were living and driving simple cars while others wondered what they are storing their money for.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

Nick Klaus said:

"Why are you and Elon Musk living a simple life. Are you guys pretending or what? I dont like the way you guys are playing with our emotions."

Mike Rognlien said:

"Okay that matte black is pretty important though."

Sapana Tamang added:

"My dream car."

Connor Hayes commented:

"Omg! That is awesome. I've been really wanting to take the leap on one of these for a while."

Farmer Sangay said:

"Vintage things always have this feeling of time. The transcended time from eternal space once we all knew or lived."

Tunde Alabi asked:

"With all your money, you are still riding these antiquities?"

Jeremy Haynes said:

"I’ve been looking forward to the 'Zuckerberg hard flex' for years now. Now I can rest."

A Look Inside Mike Tyson's $4 Million Mansion Which He was forced to Sell Because of Bankruptcy

In an earlier article, Legit.ng wrote about how Mike Tyson was forced to sell his $4 million mansion because he went bankrupt.

His reputation and success gained him great cash, which he lavished on a stunning home in Connecticut.

Sadly, he filed into bankruptcy and was forced to sell the 52-room estate in 2003 for roughly $4 million.

Source: TUKO.co.ke