A lady identified with the username Ruben Boma has penned an appreciation message to Nigerian singer Burna Boy

According to her, Burna Boy gave her money for her surgery as she called on fans to thank him and Don Jazzy, who came to her rescue

Many fans and followers of the Grammy award singer have stormed the lady’s page to applaud him for his kind gesture

A Twitter user identified as Ruben Boma recently took to her timeline to pen an appreciation message to Burna Boy for giving her money for her surgery.

Boma, who had the surgery done on Saturday, July 23, said it was successful as she equally thanked Mavin label boss Don Jazzy for his support.

In her words:

“Please if you see @burnaboy give him a hug on my behalf and tell him that I love him so much…… He gave me money for my surgery.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming through for me, U made my surgery happen by contributing, retweeting and tagging more people to my posts. Also a big thank you to @DONJAZZY and @burnaboy for coming through for me, God bless you….. The surgery was successful.”

See the tweet below:

Internet user reacts

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hopesty:

"one thing about burnaboy is, he will never post this but if ebi the so call OBO the world will hear, he will even tag buhari."

blazesimply:

"Burna is following what Bible say, don’t say pimp so your blessing can come in ten fold."

dangerousasf001:

"Him no ever post am If na that noise maker Him go don post am tire ODOGWU ❤❤❤."

benny77gg:

"odogwu @burnaboy, he doesn’t even need to post about it whatsoever. ."

