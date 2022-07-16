Popular actress Tayo Sobola aka Sotayo Gaga is the Queen mother of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa state

The actress recently attended anevent and she was escorted by decorated royal palace guards

Popular Fuji musician KWAM1 performed at the event and Sotayo and even her guards had a great time as he sang her praises

Popular Nollywood star Take Sobolafndly called Sotayo Gaga is married to an emir in Nasarawa state which has earned her the title Queen Mother.

The movie star attended a party in Abuja recently like royalty as decorated palace guards holding a staff of office as escorts.

Actress Sotayo Gaga and her palace guards Photo credit: @citypeopleMagz/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Sotayo joined King of Fuji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal on stage, sprayed him money as he sang her praises in Yoruba.

The actress who looked stunning in a white ensemble and coral neckpiece graciously showed off her dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Two of her escorts also had a great time dancing to Wasiu's music.

See clips below:

Nigerians react to the video

cakesbyhola:

"Your business na to hold the staff and stay one place aboki sef dey feel K1"

dassyiscakes:

"It’s the mallam dancing behind her for me ..isn’t he supposed to stand still and hold d staff firm? "

general_autos:

"And soon now their colleagues will need help and they will be asking members of the public for help."

gratiaplus:

"Some people are fine shall!.. that woman on white is beautiful "

akannoadeniregun:

"Royalty is good my beautiful Sister ❤️❤️❤️"

Nollywood celebs storm coronation, birthday party of Sotayo Gaga

It was indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nollywood film star Sotayo Gaga who celebrated a new age.

Apart from turning a year older, the actress also hosted her friends, family and colleagues in the industry to a coronation party for her newly bagged title as Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom in Nassarawa state.

The movie star's best friend, Femi Adebayo Salami, was spotted seated alongside female actresses Bimbo Thomas and Ayobami Ojo.

As expected, the actress came prepared and served looks on her special day. More videos from the event captured the moment she graced the dance floor rocking her second outfit for the night.

Source: Legit.ng