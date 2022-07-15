A number of Nigerian celebrities going into politics has continued to get fans talking on social media

Some fans have wondered if these Nollywood celebrities in politics will bring any great change to the country

Legit NG organised a poll for its readers to air their mind on the discussion and they gave interesting answers

Nigeria is officially in election season and a number of celebrities particularly actors have joined politics.

Some of these stars’ political ambitions have been met with mixed reactions. While fans welcome the idea for some, others find it amusing and share snide remarks to those involved.

This has now started the conversation on if Nollywood actors and other celebrities who join politics are going to make any major change or if things are still going to remain the same.

Nollywood celebrities in politics. Photos: @yuledochie, @funkejenifaakindele, @iamkennethokonwo.

To find out the answer to this, Legit.ng conducted a poll for its readers to decide on the subject.

To the question on if Nollywood actors will make change if they become elected political leaders, they had to pick between four options.

26% of the poll participants voted that these actors will make great changes in politics. However, 27% voted an outright no and another 27% voted that they should focus on acting.

Another 20% seemed on the fence on the topic and voted that they were not certain that any great change will be made with actors in politics.

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, was recently unveiled as Lagos state deputy governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a recent development, Funke once again got fans talking after a video went viral of her speaking on her chances of winning the election.

The movie star seemed convinced that her social media fans could be her sure ticket to winning, going by her statements during an interview on Channels TV.

A snippet from the interview made the rounds online where she spoke on having the numbers as well as fans and followers.

She said:

“I have the numbers, I have fans and followers, I'm true to myself.”

The interviewer then asked the actress to put a figure to the numbers she has, and Funke said:

“I have over 20 million fans on social media. The grassroots there are lots of people. They are my fans, they feel me, outside of Ikorodu. I have fans at the grassroots level everywhere and I'm true to myself.”

