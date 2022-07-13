Emmy Awards, or Emmys, are an extensive range of awards for artistic and technical merit in United States of America TV

The award is acclaimed and is considered one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment

Chadwick Boseman was nominated alongside other deceased thespians, including Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter

Oscar Awards-winning Kenyan actress was cast alongside Boseman in world-acclaimed movie Black Panther

Late celebrated actor Chadwick Boseman famed for his role in the blockbuster movie Black Panther has received an Emmy Awards nomination posthumously.

The late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has been honoured with a posthumous Emmy Awards nomination. Photo: Chadwick Boseman.

The actor's first-ever nomination for the acclaimed awards comes in the outstanding voice-over performance category.

Boseman played T'challa a fictional character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) media franchise based on the Marvel Comics character commonly known as Black Panther

According to the New York Post, the late actor was nominated alongside other deceased thespians, including Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter.

The Black Panther is one of Marvel comics most popular characters and has been in the comic books for over 50 years.

Late Chadwick's brother backs calls for recast of Black Panther

The late Chadwick Boseman left a void in many hearts when the news of his passing broke, especially among Black Panther fans.

Although audiences are sore about Boseman's death, they feel Marvel should consider restoring the role with another actor - and his brother agrees.

Derrick Boseman believes that his deceased brother’s character as the king of Wakanda should be reprised for the sake of its positive influence. Chadwick’s sibling presented that his brother knew the Black Panther was beyond him alone.

In 2021 BET Awards honours Chadwick with best actor award

Late US actor Chadwick Boseman was honoured at the BET Awards on Sunday, 27 June at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Black Panther star also posthumously received the Best Actor accolade. Chadwick was honoured during the event in Memorium segment.

The award-winning thespian passed away at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer.

IOL reports that late legendary rapper DMX was also given his flowers at the ceremony. The musician died in April after suffering a heart attack. The Ruff Ryders' Anthem hitmaker was celebrated with a performance curated by Swizz Beatz.

