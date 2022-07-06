Popcaan disclosed that he is being detained in the United Kingdom, blaming his own country, Jamaica

The entertainer said someone in Jamaica gave British authorities information claiming that he is a gang leader; this resulted in him being detained

This is the second time the singer has been detained in the country this year; he is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to aid in investigating the matter

Renowned Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan is currently being held in the UK.

Dancehall artiste Popcaan detained in the UK. Photo: Urban island.

The artiste whose given name is Andre Sutherland claims that the reason he is being held is because of the information that was provided to British authorities by Jamaica.

In a social media post, Popcaan stated:

"I’m in the UK right now and I’m being detained because of information sent by my country that I should be stopped. I wanna know why?"

The artiste continued by tagging the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness bringing the matter to his attention once again.

This is not the first time Popcaan has been detained in the UK. Back in January, Popcaan was detained for several hours by British Authorities.

“I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charged with a firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why do I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours?” the Unruly leader tweeted.

In another tweet, Popcaan asked Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports, Olivia Grange, for help in clearing his name.

“[Babsy Grange] I try to ask for your help with this before, Why are people from my own country fighting Popcaan and telling lies about me and sending it to other countries?? I don’t know what cause but it needs to be off my name,” Poppy tweeted.

Popcaan’s Unruly moniker is not identified as a criminal gang but as a musical collective with a record label and dealings in concert promotion and merchandising.

The artiste also has no known firearm charge on his records.

