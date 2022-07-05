USA artist Chris Brown has come out to express his dissatisfaction with how the public receives his music

Chris Brown took to social media to speak about his upcoming album, and he had some stinging words for listeners

Netizens reacted to Chris Brown as many said that they support his music and are not sure about the singer's complaints

Chris Brown's name is often shrouded in controversy about his dating life and hot temper.

In light of his upcoming album, Chris Brown aired his frustration, feeling that many do not pay attention to his music. Image: Getty Images/ Joseph Okpako/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Chris Brown decided to confront fans about listening to his music and accused most people of only wanting to hear negative stories.

Chris Brown thinks no one cares about his deluxe album

In a post shared by The Shade Room, Chris Brown took to his Instagram stories to announce his upcoming album on July 8. The singer sounded dejected about his album release as he said:

" Not that it matters, seems like you all only invest in the negative stories about me."

The R&B singer continued to lament that everyone will know about it when he is in something negative, but it's crickets when he releases albums.

Chris Brown's fans criticise his music

Netizens reacted by asserting that many enjoy his music and that he is asking for too much from fans. Others said that Chris Brown's sound has not evolved, and they stopped listening.

Itsiyonce commented:

"Dang Chris, we like it. What else you want from us?"

Tieyawnuhh Commented:

"Dude we have been playing it nonstop. What more do you want from us?"

Others had some feedback on Chris Brown's music overall.

Honcho_houdinii__32 commented:

"Bruh got 8 900 songs and 8 000 of them sound the same."

Iamjcortez commented:

"Well maybe if this album didn’t sound like his last three albums, there would be more support."

_Okaynatalia commented:

"I stopped checking for him when he dropped that long album. I don't know why, but that really pissed me off."

Itsshayyyyy commented:

"Honestly I like your old music better."

Redboimike4 commented:

"Too many features. Not enough ballads."

