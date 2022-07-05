Popular Nigerian singer Johnny Drille is celebrating his 32nd birthday in grand style and stated how special this year is for him

The Mavin Records star shared lovely photos of himself in traditional outfits and revealed how he usually celebrates his birthdays

Drille revealed that he is done disappearing on his birthday as he vowed to check all the goodwill messages sent to him

Mavin Records star, John Ighodaro, better known as Johhny Drille, is celebrating his birthday today, July 5, 2022.

The soul singer took to his Instagram page to share lovely and flawless photos of himself in traditional agbada wear and disclosed that he always disappears on his birthday.

Johnny Drille rocks nice agbada on his birthday. Credit: @johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

Johnny Drille declared that he is stopping the ghosting act because he is still very young for it.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I usually disappear on my birthday, but not today, I’m too young to be this old."

He also promised to check all the goodwill messages sent to him as he vowed not to miss any of them.

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians celebrate with Johnny Drille on his birthday

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Johnny Drille's post and sent their lovely birthday wishes to them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments; read below:

Emmaohmagod:

"Happy birthday bro. Congrats on the next level."

Calledoutmusic:

"Happy birthday Broski! you’re a light to us."

Iamlizzyjay:

"Happy birthday to you Johnny May your light never dim."

wllmsdiwura

Since Omogebisi won't let me have peace because she keeps oppressing me with your photos and videos, Happy birthday J.D! We love you ❤️and your art is beautiful. Thank you for being creating peaceful art amidst all these craziness in the world. (Here's giving you your flowers)."

Johhny Drille hints at making street music

The talented singer and songwriter may soon change his music genre as he hinted that he could start making music from this street.

This comes after Johnny Drille shared the result of a social experiment he carried out recently.

The video the singer shared showed him going to the street of Lagos like an ordinary everyday guy.

Source: Legit.ng