Singer Buju BNXN holds no bars back as he comes hot on the heels of a troll that tried to body shame him, the singer was having none of it as he brags of his achievements despite being "fat"

The troll took to social media to complain about the singer's performance noting how the singer almost passed out on stage while performing due to his body weight

The troll made fun of the singer's effort of trying to jog to stage, in a bid to make an entry of excitement but the effort seems to have been seen as to be in futility.

Buju BNXN is one of the fastest-rising singer of his generation with unique vocal ability that stands him out, along with his enchanting melody and lyrics. However, it seems this isn't enough as his fans want him to work on his fitness.

"This Fat Boy Made Your Net Worth In Seconds": Buju BNXN's Brutal Reply To A Troll

This comes after a troll with the handle @k2sleek took to social media to call Buju BNXN out over his performance at a recent show of his. The troll noted that the plus-size singer tried to jog to the stage but nearly pass out when he started performing on stage.

However, the former Spaceship record label signee would not let this slide as he took time to reply the troll, even going ahead to refer to himself as fat, though one who's achieved a lot despite being fat.

The singer referred to the troll as "skinny" saying he knows jokes are sweet, however he will be watching out for the achievements of the troll. The singer still didn't stop here as he went ahead to still poke the troll further saying "other's make millons, clowns make memes".

Below is the full detail of the exchange between Buju BNXN and the troll;

@K2sleek

"Buju's fat as* tried to jog to the stage and almost passed out during his performance"

@Buju BNXN's reply

"This fat boy made your net worth in seconds but I know say jokes dey sweet, we'll be watching out for your achievements skinny boy. Let's see. Others make millions, clowns make memes"

Nigerians react to their exchange

Social media users reacted differently to the exchange between the singer and the troll.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pinupjoe:

"Broke-shaming people is just as bad as being body-shamed"

Cixqo:

"Didn’t he use to clown other people when they were making his network in seconds..

@__Wild.rose:

"Be like say the comment pain am small."

Lookingforvanessa_:

"Buju shey you remember how you trolled almost every artist so just calm down o

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"People shaming others to feel good about their terrible life. We know these things."

There's only one Buju and He's Jamaican

American rapper Fat Joe a while back caught the attention of the Nigerian online community after throwing an indirect shade at one of their own. The American rap star during a segment on the Wendy Williams show earlier this year mentioned how he has heard of another African act going by the name of Buju.

Fat Joe categorically stated that the one and only Buju he knows of is the legendary Buju Banton who is from Jamaica.

Fat Joe’s comment stirred reactions with social media users wondering if it's why Buju announced a change of name to BNXN.

