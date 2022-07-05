Popular Yoruba actor Jamiu Azeez has taken to social media to drag his mum over how much she loves food

In the video the actor shared, his mum was seen in te=he kitchen earing something as he lamented over the fact that she didn't know it there was something in it

Despite how hard Azeez tried to drag his mum, the woman laughed him off as she continued to chew like he was not calling her out

Nolywood actor Jamiu Azeez has sparked reactions on social media after he shared a video of his mum eating food he brought home without confirmation or permission.

The actor's mum was in the kitchen, and he was heard behind the camera lamenting over the fact that she did not try to find out if he had put something in the food.

Jamiu Azeez drags mum for eating what he brought home Photo credit: @jamiu_azeez1

Source: Instagram

The old woman laughed him off as she continued to eat what she held in her hand while the actor tried to report her to his sibling who was also in the kitchen.

Azeez particularly pointed out that his mum through her love for food can be 'fed' witchcraft.

"I can easily give my mummy some winchy winchy #cruisewithIyaJamiu "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Jamiu Azeez's video

kunlereal:

"Nothing as pure as the relationship btw mum and son!!"

dr_koba:

"She is tasting it for your safety bro.. na love. "

official_melly14:

"You never too big to collect back hand o… mind how you talk to mummy "

its.cassie_mimi:

"Chaiii!!!!…my mama wer i suppose dey call atenu don leave me go heaven since 7years ago"

chummygoldg:

"you be Mummy's carbon copy chai."

aituaje.a:

"Leave mummy oh , it's her son who brought it, so you can put anything to harm her, I love mama smiles .... God bless and keep you ma, "

