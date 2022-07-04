Controversial Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW is back to doing what he knows how to do best for his beloved boss

A video of Isreal saying words of prayers for the Stand Strong crooner has sparked hilarious talking point online

He said the prayers in the Yoruba language and social media users reacted differently to his powerful message to his boss

Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW is back at hailing his superstar boss and his fans are loving it.

A video of the singer's controversial aide made it to the internet where he is offering fervent prayers for his dear boss in the traditional Yoruba language.

Isreal DMW prays for Davido. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal who is a Benin indigene prayed in Yoruba as he proclaimed that his boss will keep making more money and sent a strong message to people who do not like the Stand Strong Crooner.

Watch him pray for Davido below:

Nigerians react to Isreal's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Isreal's video praying for his beloved boss.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sholly_pizzle01:

"Always showing gratitude. Nice one Isreal DMW's one and only comedian."

Omopa_of_lagos:

"Man is just grateful, the kind of love he has for Davido though, he's just on another level.

Grecegirl:

"Isreal's kind of loyalty is rare, man can do anything to prove to Davido that he is always with him. Things we really love to see."

Amanda:

"Baba don collect alert prayer just dey come out in Yoruba language, who teach am?"

Isreal DMW chants different titles as he wakes up his boss Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's logistic manager Isreal DMW is a very funny character and he was seen in a video waking the singer up in hilarious style.

The crew member was seen in front of a door as he called his boss names like unbeatable, number one, unstoppable, and many others.

The hilarious video sparked different reactions on social media with many people pointing out how loving and annoying he is at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng