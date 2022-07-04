A video of top Nollywood movie stars Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic has surfaced on social media to the delight of fans

The adorable video captured the moment Henshaw used a hand fan to make her recently married friend feel more comfortable at the event

Social media users had different things to say as they gushed over the friendship between the Nollywood divas

Nollywood actresses Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic attended an ‘owambe’ event over the weekend and a video of the film stars is now making the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Henshaw and recently married Dominic were both spotted at their allotted seats at the fully packed event.

Video of Kate Henshaw fanning Rita Dominic at 'owambe' stirs reactions. Photo: @mealdredo

Source: Twitter

However, Henshaw couldn’t withstand the heat in the hall and she helped herself with a hand fan. Moments into fanning herself, Henshaw decided to extend the favour to Dominic and this got the actress blushing.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react

@kollykab said:

"Kate, an epitome of true and loyal friend. Rita, a friend that stays through thick and thin. I love you both my celebrity crush."

@julietkego said:

"A moment of sublime sisterhood and pure love. I love them! Kate Henshaw's expression eh."

@joseph_efemena wrote:

"@ritaUdominic and @HenshawKate are so gorgeous. This is so beautiful to watch! If the love is not like this, I don't want."

@sharyf wrote:

"Rita Dominic’s smile after Kate started fanning her"

@iam_emelie said:

"See better events but na heat want kee people in attendance. Architecture is important. More so understanding the purpose of the building is key. When you use store as ante room. Heat go kee your visitors."

@_kathiiie said:

"I watched this video so much I lost count. Aunty Kate is me and I am aunty Kate. Hell we are even share a name."

Kate Henshaw recounts experience with fan who snubbed her at event

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kate Henshaw shared a brief narration of her encounter with a fan at an event.

Henshaw said the woman wanted a photo immediately after she arrived at the event but she asked for some minutes to settle in.

To the movie star’s utter surprise, the woman completely ignored her after she went to call her to take the pictures she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng