Attendees to an NFT conference in New York City were fooled by a Snoop Dogg impersonator last week to create a buzz for the event

Doop Snogg caused chaos in New York's Times Square as hundreds of fans clambered to take a selfie with the lookalike

Professional impersonator Eric Finch wore a name tag with Doog Snogg printed on it, but fans were too starstruck to notice

A fake 'Snoop Dogg' fooled fans at an NFT event in New York City with many grabbing selfies with the impostor.

A fan takes a selfie with 'Doop Snogg' on the left, while the real 'Doggfather' is on the right. Image: Instagram / Amy Sussman / Getty Images

'Doop Snogg' is a professional impersonator Eric Finch and easily fooled hundreds of fans as he walked around with his entourage in Times Square, the Guardian reports.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset built on blockchain technology and has become a new form of investment with many celebrities jumping on the bandwagon. The real Snoop Dogg is involved with NFTs via Bored Ape and a cannabis business, the Verge reports.

To build hype for the recent NFT.NYC event in New York City, Fair.xyz hired Finch whose fake moustache fooled fans into thinking he was the real 'Doggfather', according to DesignTaxi.

Check out the viral video below:

Snoop Dogg fans who attended the NFT.NYC last week tweeted selfies with the 'rapper':

The rapper tweeted about 'Doop Snogg's' appearance:

