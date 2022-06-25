A Nigerian man of God identified as Victor Edet has taken to social media to call out newly-engaged Mercy Chinwo

According to the pastor, it is biblically wrong for people to use rings and other forms of jewellery as it is forbidden

Several internet users have dragged the pastor over his post which many of them believe to be false

Man of God, Victor Edet, has been dragged by internet users after he took to Facebook to share his thoughts about Mercy Chinwo's engagement.

According to the pastor, the use of rings for engagement or even weddings is wrong as the Bible forbids it.

The post has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: Victor Edet

Source: Facebook

He went on to add that wearing makeup is a sin and are for prostitutes, stating that those kinds of people wouldn't enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

Part of his post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Using ring for engagement or wedding engagement is completely wrong and totally unacceptable. As christians, the Bible forbids us from using ring's and Jewelries as stated in Isaiah:3-16-26.

Wearing Make-Up is another Sin of it's own. Make-Up are for spoilt people (Prostitute) as stated in Jeremiah:4-30, and no spoilt person will enter the kingdom of Heaven."

Check out some reactions below:

Christiana Idorenyin Otu:

"Man of God this is not correction but ridicule, the are ways to do that but you go about it the wrong way. You should have chatted her privately if actually your intention was correcting her."

Jenifer Hassan Maude:

"I pity your followers. That is you people kept on misleading people. May God help you."

Oguns Ebinehita Christopher Benjamin:

"This is madness in the form of a Pastor."

Princess Obare Musa:

"You have no understanding of the Gospel whatsoever and you are among the false/evil people leading the people saved by Christ astray."

Patience Adekunle:

"You need to understand that your opinion is not needed. You can't just wake up one silly day and decide to dictate another person life. What gave you the audacity?"

Source: Legit.ng