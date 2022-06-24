Nollywood film star Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media in remembrance of his late parents, Mr & Mrs Donatus & Isabella Onyekwere

The veteran entertainer posted a throwback photo of the deceased in which they were spotted side by side

Kanayo equally used the opportunity to share a vital word of advice his late father had for him before he left the world

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently dedicated a special post to the memory of his late parents, Mr & Mrs Donatus & Isabella Onyekwere, on Instagram.

The actor equally shared an epic throwback photo of his father and mother as he remembered them on Friday, June 24.

Kanayo remembers late parents. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Kanayo used the opportunity to equally share some knowledge he picked up from his late dad before he left the world.

He wrote:

"My father always said,BE CONTENT WITH WHATEVER YOU HAVE."

See his post below:

Fans and followers react

The comment section was filled with remarks from fans who equally shared some knowledgeable words they learned from their parents.

Read comments below:

chinwe7695 said:

"My father always tells me to "Look before you leap"

tayoola8 said:

"My father always told us not to fight oo,may his soul rest in peace."

kellz_boi said:

"My dad would always tell us to pray and work hard… Never to envy anyone else even if they seem to be doing better than us… He’d always say everything here on earth has its own time… "

evaristusidogbe said:

"My father always says "there is a challenge out there, but the big challenge would first start from HOME"..... it's manifesting already."

somadina434 said:

"My father always say till date; work hard and be responsible cos no one owes you money. Expect no help from even family. Just work hard and be independent."

