Thriving TikTok Star, Jackline Mensah has debunked dating rumours involving her and Shatta Wale on live tv

She has lashed out at Ghanaians to refrain from that saying the reggae-dancehall artiste has taken advantage of her

She explained that the only time she met Shatta Wale was at his birthday party and that they have never met since then

Budding TikTok star, Jackline Mensah has dismissed claims about she having had an intimate connection with the reggae-dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

In an interview with Vicky Zugah on UTv's United Showbiz, she noted that she received similar attacks to that of Hajia Bintu.

Shatta Wale and Jackline Mensah. Photo Source: @jackline_mensah @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Commenting on Hajia Bintu's comments on the claims people have made about her relationship with Shatta Wale, Jackline Mensah noted that if it was a different musician, she wouldn't have received that level of bashing from critics.

"I'm very sure if it was another person who did that song, they wouldn’t come for Hajia. I think it’s because of Shatta Wale. That is why. I even faced the same problem," Jackline Mensah said.

This comes after Hajia Bintu shot a music video with Shatta Wale on a song about her and her curvy body.

The TikTok star who is known to mimic Shatta Wale and has gone viral with her content on social media disclosed that she has not slept with the 'On God' hitmaker.

Jackline Mensah explained that:

The only time I’ve met Shatta Wale was at his birthday and that was it. I haven’t set eyes on Wale again. But then people would come; Wale chop am. That kind of thing. It’s not nice.

Shatta Wale's mum threatens to disgrace him

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah roared again over her constant issue with her son.

The mother had been dragging her son in the mud over claims, including that she has been evicted from her apartment and currently has nowhere to lay her head.

Shatta Wale’s mother also claimed that even what to eat has become a problem to her as the son is not paying any attention to her anymore.

