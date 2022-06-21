Iyabo Ojo's first child Festus is a year older today June 21 and his sister Priscilla has taken to social media to celebrate him

Priscy as she is fondly called shared a funny TikTok video with her brother and gushed over how much she loves him

Priscilla also called her brother who is currently outside the country her twin and revealed that she cannot wait to see him

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's children Priscilla and Festus share a beautiful bond that many Nigerians find adorable.

Festus is a year older today, June 21 and Priscy as she is popularly called shared a beautiful post to celebrate her brother.

The influencer shared a TikTok video she made with her brother and tagged him her twin. Priscilla also reiterated her love for her amazing sibling.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY TWIN, There are a million birthday wishes I could give you, but the most important thing is to know that I love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu so much. Can’t wait to see you on sunday❤️❤️❤️❤️ @festo_baba."

Nigerians gush over the video

ask_of_rubby:

"Happy birthday to him"

official_cute_hussey:

"Awwwwww happy birthday."

_sarah__tega:

"Happy birthday to him."

babadave_spag:

"Happy Birthday bro @festo_baba ❤️"

reekie____:

"This me and my brother I miss him thou."

realajokeade1:

"Lol ❤️ more life to him❤️"

folaomotola_:

"Happy birthday to him Llnp "

wuraolabasirat:

"Happy birthday festus"

barb_i1598:

"Happy birthday wish you long life and prosperity many more years to celebrate "

Priscilla flaunts engagement ring on finger in viral video

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla caused a stir online after she made fans wonder about her relationship status.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 21-year-old social media star posted a video of herself dancing to a love song.

Not stopping there, Priscilla also showed off a cute ring sitting pretty on her finger as she continued to dance to singer Mr Eazi’s track called Legalize.

The actress’ daughter shared little light on the issue in her caption as she explained that it was a season of love.

Source: Legit.ng