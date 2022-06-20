Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently went on social media to speak on love and its importance

The mother of one advised her fans not to let her failed love story discourage them from finding love

According to her, love is a beautiful thing and there are millions of amazing love stories out there for them

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has now taken to social media to advise her fans to find love.

The single mother of one shared the emotional post on her official Instagram page where she shared a heartfelt advice with her fans.

According to Tonto, her loyalists should not be discouraged from finding love because of her own miserable and failed relationships.

Tonto Dikeh tells fans not to let her love life discourage them. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress added that her fans should not let other people’s poor choices affect their beliefs and that there are millions of beautiful love stories out there.

Tonto admitted that misery loves company but noted that love is a sweet and beautiful thing.

Part of her post reads:

“Don’t let My Miserable Failed love story or the failure of others Lovestory deter you from believing you can’t make it.

Don’t let Others Poor chooses determine your LIFE/BELIEFS…

(That we fail doesn’t mean we are failures. We learn from each mistakes and we keep on the FIRE)….

There are Millions of beautiful love stories out there,It’s just that misery loves company hence you See only Bad news in the world today!!!!!!”

See the post below:

Internet users react to Tonto’s post on finding love

Nchekwubeike:

“Love is a beautiful thing, love is kind, love bears all things, love is patient, love is tolerate. There's no greater gift than love. Hope, Faith, Love is the greatest. Thanks be to the creator for giving us love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Jana_pucketts:

“Finally smth worthwhile.”

D_veesfoods:

“Love, Love,...Love love love..All we need is love. all it takes is love. Love your self, love your neighbor..and love ur world.”

Ayominianike:

“Don't give up on Love King ❣️.”

Interesting.

