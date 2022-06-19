Actress Hilda Dokubo has taken out time to celebrate some special men in her life on the occasion of the Father’s Day celebration

Veteran film stars Olu Jacobs, RMD and Pete Edochie among others featured in a special video mash-up shared on the actresss’ IG page

Fans and colleagues in the industry were also spotted in the comment section joining her to celebrate the men

Men all over the world are being specially celebrated on the occasion of Father’s Day which falls on Sunday, June 19.

In the mood of celebration, veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo took to her Instagram page with a special video post dedicated to the men in her life.

Father's Day: Hilda Dokubo appreciates colleagues.

The video featured some colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry as well as some religious leaders.

Veteran film stars Pete Edochie, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Pete Edochie, Ruke Amata were spotted in the video.

Popular comedians Ali Baba, Ayo Makun and Williams Uchemba equally snagged spots in Dokubo’s special Father’s Day shout-out. Men of God Paul Adefarasin and Ituah Ighodalo were not left out.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote:

"For all your love and support, for raising Godly children, for all the times you had to starve for us to be fed. For all you do we are thankful. God bless you beyond your expectations. Happy Father's day."

See her post below:

Social media users react

preciousojefe said:

"Happy Father’s Day Great icons."

a_leezbeth said:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the men out there, God bless you."

patience387 said:

"Happy father's day to u all."

officially_yourstruly said:

"I wish I can share this video ❤️❤️❤️❤️, Happy father's day."

