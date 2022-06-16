Amber Heard revealed that she loved her ex-husband Johnny Depp and still loves him despite the defamation suit against her

The Aquaman actress noted she was not a perfect nor a likeable victim but she still adored the Pirates of the Caribbean actor

Amber lost the defamation case placed against her by Depp when jurors unanimously found that she had defamed the actor in her 2017 op-ed

Amber Heard has revealed she has no ill feelings toward her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard says she still adores Johnny Depp. Photo: Getty Images, @Deppjohnny.

Source: UGC

Amber loves Johnny

Amber Heard said in the second part of her first post-trial interview that she understands she is not a "perfect victim" and that she still loves her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Ms Heard told NBC News that she is frightened of being sued by Mr Depp again and this is according to E-News.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Savannah Guthrie asked Amber whether after everything if she still loved the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

She replied that she still did love him and had no ill feelings towards him, Amber further added that she was fully devoted to her marriage with Johnny.

Aquaman actress tried to salvage marriage

The actress noted she tried to salvage the broken marriage but couldn't.

Johnny Depp sued his former wife for defamation after an op-ed by Amber was published in The Washington Post.

On June 1st a jury unanimously found that Amber had defamed Johnny and acted with "actual malice."

During their sit-down conversation, the Rum Diary actress clarified that her op-ed was not about her relationship with Johnny.

She said it was about lending her voice to a larger conversation that was there at the time.

Amber stressed the importance of not making it about him or doing anything to malign him as she claimed all of the drafts of it were reviewed by lawyers.

The thespian also acknowledged that she is not a likeable nor a perfect victim and she understood that.

Johnny Depp says jury gave him back his life

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp won the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury delivered its verdict.

The actor took to his Facebook to post a letter expressing his joy at the win, saying the truth had finally come to the fore.

While signing off the letter, the actor wrote in Latin "veritas numquam perit" which translates to "the truth never perishes."

Source: TUKO.co.ke