Despite the fact that Nini pointed out that she had a relationship in the house during the Shine Ya Eye season, Saga found it hard to stay away from her

In a recent reunion episode, the young man revealed that he never asked Nini out on the show and he did not cross any boundary

On Nini's part, she noted that she couldn't throw away the amazing friendship she had with Saga based on the perception that he liked her

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemates, Nini and Saga finally had the chance to clear the air and straighten the facts about their relationship in the house.

Recall that Saga became possessive of the young lady despite the fact that he knew that dhr had a relationship outside the house.

Nini and Saga talk about their relationship Photo credit: @ninisinghofficial/@sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

Saga didn't cross any boundary

On why he did not slow down even though he knew Nini was with another man outside, Saga revealed that he slowed down but it never worked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He went on to say that he didn't cross any boundary with Nini because he never asked her out on the show, but he did say that he would not have been okay if he was Nini's man outside the house and someone kept following his woman.

I refused to give up amazing friendship

On Nini's part, she didn't stop Saga and his advanced because he knew she had a man outside, and didn't cross any boundary as well.

She added that she was in an enclsd space and she found someone she connected with, so she refused to give up her amazing friendship with Saga because of the perception that he liked her.

Nini also mentioned that the housemates carried the narrative that Saga cared more for her even though she also did nice things for him in the house.

The two reality stars have however mainted their friendship outside the house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

dr.frontend:

"‍♂️ This girl sha."

__boujeeman:

"He toast her outside she no still gree"

iyabosebe:

"Saga na mumu."

dongerittwisted:

"Gurrrrl stop!!!!Are you talking to a same audience that watched the show or another. Saga will be as shocked as we are hearing this right now blc he can’t begin to tell how many times he heard you say you have a boyfriend outside. Saga made his moves but you refused. Staaaaap!!!!"

simply_litzzymatt:

"What were you always doing under the duvet if he never crossed any boundaries?"

Saga gushes as he draws Nini’s portrait

The romantic story of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Saga and Nini, did not end in Biggie's house as they reignited it months after the show.

Saga took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful drawing of Nini's portrait he made and accompanied it with a soothing caption.

He disclosed that he could have made the drawing in Biggie's house but he didn't have the materials to make it happen as he gushed about fulfilling his promise.

Source: Legit.ng