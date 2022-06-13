Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has caused a buzz online over a dance challenge she started for fans to win money

The Guiness world record holder’s choreography was however addressed by a Gen Z kid, Olanrewaju Adeshola, on social media

The young boy looked on in awe at Kaffy’s dance video before making it known that her energetic dance moves are not for the people on TikTok

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau’s recently shared dance video has raised an interesting reaction online from a Gen Z kid identified as Olanrewaju Adeshola.

In preparation for her birthday, Kaffy put out a dance challenge for her fans to recreate for a chance to win cash prizes.

The Guiness World Record holder put out a series of impressive and energetic dance steps in the video shared on her social media pages, including TikTok.

Gen Z boy shares funny reaction to Kaffy's energetic dance video. Photos: @kaffydance, @larrychannels

Source: Instagram

After the video went viral online, a Gen Z social media user, Olanrewaju Adeshola, aired his mind about it.

The youngster shared a video of himself looking speechless as he watched Kaffy’s energetic dance steps. Not stopping there, he proceeded to share his feelings.

According to Olanrewaju, Kaffy was unaware that she was on TikTok. He went ahead to add that her dance steps were too complex for the audience on the social media platform. He also described it as an ‘oversabi Jet-Li’ dance.

The youngster however noted that he was a big fan of Kaffy but that her energetic dance had no place on TikTok.

He said:

“E be like say person no tell Aunty Kaffy say na TikTok she dey. Make I tell am.”

See the funny video below:

Internet users speak on Olanrewaju’s funny reaction to Kaffy’s dance video

Olanrewaju’s video went viral online and Nigerians had a lot to say about the funny clip. Read some of their comments below:

Chinomso___:

“Lmao…this child no get respect .”

Moyotheshawty:

“I don’t know if it is only me but this kaffy o Shey dance na ogun aiye ni too much muscle inside dance.”

Deramarris:

“I don laugh tire but na true the boy talk ohh.”

Temilolasobola:

“Lol….as if I should give him a knock on the head. He is right tho. That kind of dance is not for tiktokers.”

Chichi_blogs:

“Na true sha na only Liquorose fit do that challenge.”

Iyke1586:

“She too self no show love. Which kind iron man dance be that ? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

Leticia__paul:

“He speaks the truth though those dance don pass . Dancing is not that deep anymore . No be strength we need anymore .”

Saintavenue_ent1:

“All this shildren no get respect .”

Interesting.

