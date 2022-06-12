Nollywood actress Mama Rainbow has taken to social media to share a video of a wonder that happened in her church recently

The veteran dressed in her white robe held a baby girl and urged people to open their eyes and see the inscription of God written in Araic (Allah) on her ears

Iya Rainbow's post got people talking online as many refused to believe her and questioned the logic behind the video

Popualr vetran actress, Mama Rainbow who is also a church leader recently shared the glory of God via one of the babies born in her church.

In a video sighted online, the actress was seen carrying a baby and she explained in Yoruba that a Muslim pointed out the unusual shape of the baby's ears.

Mama Rainbow stires reactions with video Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Mama Rainbow urged people to open their eyes and see the 'Allah' inscription on the ears of the little baby who slept peacefully while she was being shown off on social media.

The actress thanked God as she pointed out that that's the miracle the lord decided to bless her congregation with.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mama Rainbow's video

joyceisy:

"Those are just the shape of her cartilages ma’am. Religion will not k!ll us in this country! "

unitedfc99:

"I no wan talk anything."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"Might be a movie role or something."

mcelvisjcfrn"

"Gather here if you noticed the baby beauty regardless of the cold Zobo."

godson21100:

"Lol. This is ignorance at best. With all due respect ma’am."

aforchibunduaugustine:

"I didn't see anything ooo..mummy wa..point of correction...that is how are ears were formed biko!!!!wetin religion go do us ehn!!!!"

Mama Rainbow bags honorary degree from Nigerian university

Nigerian movie star Idowu Phillips better known as Mama Rainbow scored another impressive feat and she happily shared the good news with members of the online community.

The movie star in a post shared on her official Instagram page told her fans and followers that she recently bagged a honorary degree from a Nigerian university.

Mama Rainbow was spotted in an academic garment in a series of photos posted on her page. She was flanked by two security officials in the pictures.

Source: Legit.ng