Kanye and Chaney were first linked in January 2022 after the rapper split with Julia Fox and they hinted that they were dating

The couple posted each other on social media and last month, Chaney showed off a 'Ye' tattoo on her wrist dedicated to Kanye

The pair are said to have recently split up after Kanye was spotted on a date with a mystery woman Chaney has deleted Kanye from Instagram

Celebrated American rapper Kanye West has reportedly split with his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend Chaney Jones.

Kanye West Breaks Up with Kim Kardashian Chaney Jones. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

The two are said to have ended things after their trip to Japan, however, it is still not clear who broke up with who.

According to Daily Mail, the breakup comes just days after the 44-year-old rapper was spotted at the movies with a mystery woman, who fans believe is the glamorous influencer, Monica Corgan.

Fans started speculating after the Instagram model posted a series of snaps of herself to her page, with her left wrist in full view.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chaney's wrist featured the word 'Ye', which is Kanye's name, inked permanently in black cursive handwriting.

Kanye and Chaney split?

The model has since removed pictures of the Donda rapper from her Instagram account and they no longer follow one another.

The pair were first spotted together at a party in California, while he was still believed to be casually dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Chaney then stepped out wearing all-black clothes, including a catsuit and knee-high boots that were strikingly similar to the clothes worn by Kanye's ex-wife Kim, 41.

When news broke that Kanye and Julia had split in February, rumours began that the rapper had officially moved on with Chaney, quickly becoming his next muse.

In March, Kanye is said to have gifted Chaney a rare Birkin bag worth $275,000, something that he did for both Julia Fox and his ex Kim in the past.

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after dating for 2 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West and Julia Fox have ended their relationship two months since confirming they were items.

The Italian-American actress shared on her Instagram page that she will always have love for the rapper but was never in love with him.

Julia also cautioned people to stop painting her as a lonely woman and that they should stop saying she was in tears because that relationship ended.

Source: Legit.ng