Actress Regina Daniels excitedly took to her Instagram page announcing that she and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, joined the British empire in celebrating Queen Elizabeth

According to the actress, they received an invite to attend the queen’s platinum jubilee party from the British high commission er

er The film star shared photos of the outfit she rocked and others that captured high profile guests at the exclusive event

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, honoured an invite to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

The movie diva took to her Instagram page telling fans that they got an exclusive invite from the British high commissioner to attend a party for the queen’s 70th year on the throne anniversary.

Nollywood's Regina Daniels and hubby honour invite to celebrate Queen Elizabeth. Photo: @theroyalfamily/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"We honoured the invitation of the British high commissioner to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne," her post read.

Daniels rocked a knee-length Ankara fabric gown and accessorized the outfit with a beautiful pearl necklace. She completed the look by rocking a pair of black stilettos and a cute clutch purse.

Other pictures posted captured her husband, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan among other high profile guests.

See her post below:

Fans and followers gush over actress

urielmusicstar said:

"Ok Regina you look amazing. Really love this look."

bust_intimates.ng said:

"That's a nice dress you have on. Beautiful ."

blessingelijah200 said:

"Definition of beauty,,,, You Nailed it❤️."

maxyqueenzy said:

"It's your shoe for me Regi."

royaldella231 said:

"This is what we called may your foot take you where your parents never been b4."

Regina Daniels laments after newspaper vendors block her and hubby

Regina Daniels seems tired of the celebrity lifestyle as she complained about not enjoying her private time with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The couple went on a cruise around town and were accosted by a group of newspaper vendors who chanted their names and hailed them passionately hoping they will get money in return.

Nigerians reacted to the video Regina shared, most of them noticed that her husband was not comfortable with the people who blocked them.

Source: Legit.ng