Many Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the attack on a catholic church in Owo, Ondo state and Simi has taken another approach

The singer took to her Instagram page to announce that she has shifted the release date of her music video due to the incident

Simi then urged her fans to keep streaming her latest album and hoped her fans found peace in doing such

Unlike many celebrities who have reacted to the sad incident that happened at St Francis catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, singer Simi made a decision that has to do with her career over it.

The singer who had planned to release the video for her latest music Naked Wire decided to shift it to another day.

Simi has moved her video release following the Owo church attack. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi made the announcement via her Instagram page and declared that:

"In respect of the current, heartbreaking, incident, Naked Wire Video Release now moved to Thursday - followed by the Youtube AfterParty live performance."

The mother of one also urged her fans to keep streaming her latest album and hope it gives them joy in the trying period.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Simi's post

Social media users across the nation have reacted differently to Simi's decision to postpone her video premiere due to the Owo church attack incident.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Simi_sunshineeeee:

"Na you suppose run for president.. not those circus performers."

UjulabellefemmeL:

"Thank you for being sensitive."

Victoriaogbu50:

"God bless you for the heart u got."

Raheemsolihu:

"That's a good gesture by you, it shows you have the interest of the country at heart."

Bigjohny:

"This blew me away, thank you so much Simi for being considerate."

