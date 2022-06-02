Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest is tensioning his followers on Instagram with a rare throwback photo of himself

The socialite defined what being fat means to him as he passed a slight dig at people who are fat and broke.

He also revealed what he would do to get back to being slim, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post about his body transformation

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest sparked hilarious reactions when he shared a never seen before photo of himself on Instagram.

In the caption of the post, Chiefpriest bragged about moving from a mere Adidas boy to a Balenciaga boss as he declared that getting fat means being rich to him.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares rare throwback photo.

Source: Instagram

He also blamed people who are fat and are still broke for messing things up for themselves.

The socialite finally declared that the only thing that will make him return to his slimmer body is going back to prayer and fasting.

Check out his throwback post below:

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest's rare photos

Social media users have reacted differently to Cubana Chiefpriest's throwback photo, most of them marvelled at his hilarious transformation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adakarl1:

"Hahaha caption from d wilderness."

Sirbanko:

"The Biggest Boss of Nigerian Nightlife."

Saintjiggi:

"Na person throwback be another man’s present..#LEVELS."

Mineammie24:

"Who provoked the Boss nahhh‍♀️….we like them fat and rich ooo abi my fellow girls I lie?"

Johnmeek20222

"Is not easy to get back the body tho. It requires a lot of hardwork and sacrifice."

Uwelu2985:

"Making excuses for being fat. Go and lose weight for your own health benefits. Nothing good about being fat-it comes with health issues."

Jennys_pot222:

"No time... The swag has always been there. God bless you sir."

Source: Legit.ng