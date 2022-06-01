Anita Baker has reason to celebrate thanks to us artist Chance the Rapper, who helped her in a tremendous way

During her show in Las Vegas, Anita Baker thanked Chance the Rapper for being instrumental in gaining control over her music masters

Fans of Anita Baker were impressed by Chance the Rapper going out of his way to help the legendary singer

Anita Baker is responsible for classic hits such as Sweet Love, No More Tears and Angel. The music legend is influential for many, including US artist Chance the Rapper.

Until recently, the legendary singer Anita Baker did not own the masters to all her years' work, but this has changed after Chance the Rapper's sweet gesture.

Anita Baker thanked Chance the Rapper for helping her finally attain the masters to her music after fighting for nearly three decades. Images: Getty Images/Paras Griffin/KCA2022

Anita Baker officially owns her masters because of Chance the Rapper

According to Complex, Chance the Rapper took the time to help Anita Baker gain control of her legendary discography. The singer showed appreciation to Chance the Rapper for making it possible during her concert at The Venitian in Las Vegas.

Anita Baker gave Chance the Rapper credit for helping her in such an immense way. Legit.ng reported that the singer had been trying to get control of her masters since 1995.

Responding to Anita Baker, Chance said he helped her because she was the inspiration for an entire generation of musicians.

Anita Baker's fans are impressed by Chance the Rapper

Fans of Anita Baker found the news heartwarming as they can now enjoy the music hundred percent sure that she will gain a majority of the profits.

@StyngrayChosen commented:

"Anita Baker gave a shout out to Chance the rapper who gave her label the money so she could own her masters… I would call that the Black man looking out for the black woman."

@ChaniCares tweeted:

"Anita Baker stopped performing as many concerts because her ex husband got paid every time she did. She also didn’t own her royalties. She is finally free and is performing in Detroit. That’s beautiful."

Fans were shocked that she had struggled with the issue for so long.

@larryislegend added:

"Chance helping Anita Baker get her masters should be praised a lot more. That’s some legendary stuff. And it’s crazy how many execs out here who could’ve helped, didn’t."

