Nollywood actor Joseph Oro Nro will walk down the aisle soon with his fiancee as she has agreed to spend the rest of her life with him

The actor shared a video from the engagement party and he was seen kneeling with the ring while his fiancee covered her face out of shyness

The actor also used the announcement to clear the air over a comedy video he did that portrayed him as a married man

Nollywood actor Joseph Oro Nro has urged the public to disregard the news that he is a married man after a comedy skit that he did.

The actor is however on his way to settling down as he got a resounding yes after proposing to his girlfriend, Giftee.

Joseph Oro Nro says he was never married Photo credit: @odira_nwobu

Source: Instagram

Joesph shared the video from his engagement party and he was seen on his knees with his woman's face covered by another lady.

When the lady finally uncovered Giftee's face, she could not believe the surprise in front of her. Giftee covered her face out of shyness as the crowd cheered and shouted. She eventually accepted the ring before hugging the actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He captioned the post on Instagram:

"She say yes to me - Engagement party❤️I want to use this opportunity to correct something. I wasn’t married before. It was just a comedy video. I am happy i found her(Giftee) She is beautiful, respectful, God fearing and she understand me. I don’t know how to explain because am not a man of too much grammar. I was scared but now I see reasons why you should be my wife. I love you giftee. Thank you for coming into my life."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Joseph Oro Nro

tkbigbros:

"I am still confused but congratulations."

vidon_lighting_electrical:

"This is lovely bro❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ may God perfect everything that concerns you."

franc_is2109:

"A big congrat brother , your home is already blessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

missjhovi:

"I don’t even know what to believe in this social media anymore but anyway Congratulations ..May GOD ALMIGHTY bless your union."

chukwubuezeorlando:

"Congratulations."

Temi Otedola says she and Mr Eazi want a small wedding

Fingers remain crossed for the wedding of billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her singer husband-to-be, Mr Eazi.

However, the two appear to have rained on the parade of celebrities and other socialites who are expecting invites to the wedding.

During a recent podcast interview, the love birds fielded questions about the type of wedding they want and they both admitted that it has to be small and intimate.

Source: Legit.ng