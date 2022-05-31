Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has from the generosity of her heart reached out to parents who have sons in schools in Abuja with an advice

The controversial figure urged the parents to monitor their kids closely during this period because she will not join any hashtag trend on social media

Fans and followers of the actress agreed with her as they also shared their opinions about the situation in the comment section

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has disclosed recently that she doesn't want to see any hashtag calling for justice for any male child.

This was in the post she shared on her page where she advised parents who have male children in Abuja schools to check on them as often as possible.

Tonto Dikeh urges parents of boys schooling in Abuja to check on them Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto specifically stated that the parents should do video calls with the boys.

Tonto's followers react to her post

officialcindy_a:

"This is not funny and should not be ignored. A lot are happening in schools that even your children are bullied into silence. I pray that the right authority look into these recent happenings."

summer_sinachi:

"Even as at that, some of them are being monitored and threatened not to spill the bean. Parents should go seen them on a regular basis."

testimoni_official:

"You are very correct, parents should ask about wards."

tracyfins:

"Exactly. They did it for the girls; thank you for remembering the boys "

boldbeauty_me:

"Very important message "

