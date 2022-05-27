US actress Yara Shahidi took to her timeline to post amazing snaps she took at her graduation ceremony at Harvard University

The excited Grown-ish star shared that she's proud to be part of the prestigious university's Class of 202 2 after receiving her qualification

2 Celeb friends and fans of the star, who plays the role of Zoey Johnson, took to her timeline to congratulate her on completing her studies

Yara Shahidi is finally a Harvard graduate. The stunning actress took to social media to share her amazing graduation snaps.

The star completed her final thesis just a few months back and she's now a proud graduate.

‘Grownish’ star Yara Shahidi is a new Harvard graduate. Image: @yarashahidi

Source: UGC

The US thespian stars in the popular sitcom, Grown-ish. She portrays the character of Zoey Johnson.

She's just proved to the world that she's a beauty with brains. When she was not on set filming new scenes of the show, Yara was busy with her studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to Instagram, the excited Yara shared that she's part of the prestigious university's Class of 2022. She captioned her post:

"A Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022."

Yara's celebrity friends and followers took to her comment section on the picture-sharing app to congratulate her.

joseiswriting commented:

"Deepest congratulations!"

kahlanabarfield wrote:

"Sooooo proud of you, Yara!"

lala said:

"Amazing! Congrats! So proud of you."

danikaedwards wrote:

"She’s such a Bright young woman. I love this for her."

ylersphotos commented:

"You did it!"

iamjensears wrote:

"Rumble, young queen, rumble!"

asiamonetray added:

"Wowwww, congratulations. Truly such an inspiration."

Yara Shahidi celebrates completing her final thesis

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, who plays the character of Zoey Johnson in the sitcom, took to social media to celebrate completing her final thesis.

In a cute video, Yara shared that her thesis was 136 pages long. She expressed how happy she is that she's just one step closer to graduating from the prestigious Harvard University.

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many praised her for being a good example to young women.

Source: Legit.ng