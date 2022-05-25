Vybz Kartel's Sons Planning on Visiting Kenya: "Big up Africa"
- Jamaican singer Vybz Kartel's musician sons Little Addi and Little Vybz said they would like to visit Kenya
- The two, who enjoy their incarcerated father's support, noted that they have many fans from Kenya
- The dancehall music icon, serving life imprisonment for murder, could be freed as his case is under review
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The sons of legendary Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel have expressed interest in visiting Kenya.
Vybz Kartel’s son to visit Kenya
The two musicians, Little Vybz and Little Addi were speaking in a joint interview when they said they plan on visiting Africa soon.
The duo was asked some of the countries they would like to visit as they promote their budding music careers.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
WWE recognises talent of Nigerian brothers who recreated Roman Reigns' popular entrance, gives them gift
“We want to go to Africa because Gaza Nation is big in Ghana, Kenya. Big up Africa,” Little Vybz said.
Gaza, named after the strip in the Middle East, is a faction of diehard Vybz supporters worldwide.
The two would likely get a warm reception in the country as their famous father still commands a huge, loyal following.
Vybz Kartel congratulates son for becoming dad at 16
The Teacher’s Pet hitmaker often supports his sons' music via social media and proudly celebrated his 16-year-old son after getting his girlfriend pregnant.
Kartel shared a photo of Addi standing next to his teenage girlfriend, who was heavily pregnant, as they smiled for the camera.
Kartel commended the two while adorably calling the young lady his daughter.
"Congrats to my son and daughter and extended family. #newgeneration #gazanation," he wrote.
The news received mixed reactions from fans online, with some congratulating the entertainer while others questioned why the teenage couple decided to have a baby at such a tender age.
Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Alex, other celebs storm AY's luxury mansion for daughter's christening party
Hope for Vybz Kartel in murder case
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Kartel's lawyer, Isat Buchanan, said he could soon be free after his life imprisonment in 2014.
Buchanan said a digital forensic expert had found that the phone used to jail Kartel was tampered with while in police custody.
The evidence convinced the Privy Council, the United Kingdom's highest court, to review Kartel’s plea.
The court will decide whether the music icon will be freed or remain behind bars.
Source: Legit.ng