Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh , shared an extremely funny video as she jumped on the trending Carry Me Dey Go challenge

, In the video, the actress was seen riding on the back of a man who she used as the means of getting to her husband's house

She fell off from the fun ride and laughed over the short-lived journey, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Actress, Tonto Sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video of her joining the trending Carry Me Dey Go Challenge emerged.

Some single ladies gathered in the church and sang about their desire to get to their husbands' house as they appealed to Go in a hilarious video.

Tonto Dikeh joins Carry Me Dey Go challenge. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Nigerians have been jumping on the trend and Tonto took hers to another new level.

The controversial actress rode on the back of a man on her way to her husband's house in the video as she sang the viral song but she fell mid-way through the journey.

In the caption of the video, she joked about not reaching her husband's house because Jehovah dropped her on the road.

Watch the funny video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's Carry Me Dey Go video

A number of Tonto Dikeh's followers have reacted differently to her video of jumping on the trending Carry Me Dey Go trend.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cocosherrie:

"You play too much mama."

Queensasie:

"Jehova no want make u marry"

Bettyrogers__:

"We all mustn’t get married sis if it doesn’t give peace we’d stay single."

Palmioj:

"Abeg make them no carry you go Kpokpogiri house "

Source: Legit.ng