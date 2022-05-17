Renowned singer and songwriter John Legend has revealed that losing son Jack through a miscarriage tested his relationship with Chrissy Teigen

Teigen's miscarriage in 2020 was caused by pregnancy complications and threw the couple into deep mourning

Shortly after the tragedy, Teigen took to social media to share what they went through with her followers; she received backlash from some and support from others

Celebrated singer and songwriter John Legend has revealed that the miscarriage of his son Jack in November 2020 tested his relationship with Chrissy Teigen.

It was a tragedy

The couple had been looking forward to the birth of their third child, but sadly, the little one could not survive because of pregnancy complications.

“It was a tragedy. But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family," he added.

In September 2020, Teigen shared a series of candid black-and-white photos of her and Legend in the hospital together immediately after the miscarriage.

Backlash from people

While the photos shared online provoked messages of support in some quarters, there was backlash from other people who thought it was inappropriate. A section of netizens even accused the two of staging them for sympathy.

“It was raw, sharing our experience. I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened," said Legend.

“I was amazed by the outpouring of love and support we felt. Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone," he added.

Set to release eighth album

Legend is set to release his eighth album later this year and some of its songs are inspired by darker moments such as the unprecedented death of his son.

“There’s music dealing with grief and what it feels like to mourn, and to try to pick up the pieces after you’ve lost something,” he said.

“When you lose pregnancy and you have to go through that grief together, it can be really difficult for a family. Hopefully creating music out of it can be healing for me and for other people too,” he added.

John Legend dedicates billboard performances to wife

John Legend took to the stage to perform an emotional rendition of his song Never Break. The singer dedicated his moving performance to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The couple divulged that they had suffered a pregnancy loss and shared their grief with their millions of fans. This performance came just two weeks after the devastating news.

Legend performed the song dressed in an all-white suit and was seated at the piano in the centre of the stage. He was holding back tears as he sang and audiences around the world shared in the meaningful moment.

