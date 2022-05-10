Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophie and her daughter, Imade, celebrated Hailey on her birthday

To mark Hailey’s fifth birthday, Sophie and Imade penned down a sweet message for her on social media

Sophie also went ahead to note that she and Imade love the singer’s second daughter so much in her message

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, clocked five on May 8, 2022, and her stepmom and sister, Sophie and Imade, made sure to wish her well.

On Imade’s official Instagram page, a photo of Hailey was posted and it was accompanied with a simple message.

The caption reads:

“Happy birthday sister! Big 5 .”

See the post below:

Sophie expresses her love for Hailey in birthday message

Imade’s mother, Sophie Momodu, also took to her Instagram story to share a birthday post for Hailey.

Davido’s first baby mama posted a photo of the birthday girl and noted in her caption that she and Imade love her so much.

In her words:

“Happy birthday Hailey. Imade & I love you so much.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Sophie Momodu expresses her love for Davido's second daughter, Hailey, on birthday. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to Imade and Sophie’s birthday message to Hailey

Read some comments from online users on Hailey’s birthday message below:

B_solzofficial:

“Lovely ....your mama train you well.”

Officialjoan2021:

“Happy birthday imade sis, more years of impact n more blessings.”

Oloyedeoyinlolamotunrayo3:

“Happy birthday.”

Danie_lla2917:

“❤️❤️❤️ I love what am seeing .”

Thisrealtorgotthekeyz:

“Happy Birthday ur sister.”

Precious11132019:

“I was waiting for this since God bless you dear happy birthday to her.”

This one no like me o: Davido reacts as Hailey's friend stares at him at birthday party

Davido recently threw a birthday party for his daughter, Hailey, in Atlanta, USA, as she clocked five.

Videos from the beautiful occasion made the rounds online as Hailey and her friends had fun at the Encanto themed party.

Davido updated his online fans about the event on his Instagram stories and he shared a video of one of the party guests staring at him.

In the clip, one of Hailey’s oyinbo friends was seen staring at the singer and Davido concluded that she did not like him.

Source: Legit.ng