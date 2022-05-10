A video of actor John Dumelo and actress Yvonne Nelson in bed has caused a stir on social media

The two were acting in the movie Fifty Fifty, produced by Yvonne Nelson and it seems being in bed together is part of the scenes

Many people have reacted to the video and complained that it is not a good thing for Dumelo to be in such a situation with Yvonne because he is married

Actor and politician John Dumelo has been captured in a video playing in bed with his colleague actress Yvonne Nelson.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng as was shared on Instagram by Yvonne herself, Dumelo was seen lying next to her in the bed, and after picking his nose, tried to touch the actress with the finger.

However, she moved away from him and blocked him with her right hand so that he does not see her face.

Just then the camera is fixed on their colleague actor Majid Michel who was only laughing at them.

Video gets massive reactions from fans

The video triggered mixed reactions from fans. While some of them disapprove of the two in bed together, others are taking it lightly.

