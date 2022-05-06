Veteran movie star Chiwetalu Agu has revealed that his enemies plotted and sent many agents to kill him

The actor shared a video where he showed and described various items such as arrows, bullets, stones and a mirror, all removed from his chest, neck, and shoulder region

Chiwetalu however gave glory to God for foiling the plans of the enemy and keeping him alive despite the attacks

Popular Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu recently revealed that he defeated his enemies and the plot to end his life in a shocking video.

The actor sat behind a table with different objects like nails, cowries, stones, bullets, and other mysterious items.

Chiwetalu Agu shares video of what was removed from his body Photo credit: @chiwetaluagu/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Chiwetalu Agu bares it all

He then proceeded to disclose that the items were removed from his shoulder, neck, and chest region by a prophet and described the various types of uncountable arrows on the table.

The actor asked the prophet if his enemies were looking to lock his heart with a key that was also found in his chest.

A mirror was also apparently sent by the enemies into Chiwetalu's heart to show his enemies what was stopping him from dropping dead.

The actor however attributed his saving grace to the fact that he is one with God and he can't be harmed by any enemy. He added:

"At a point I was seeing myself 5 feet under the ground in my sleep."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chiwetalu Agu's revelation

prettygochy:

"All this inside your body and you are still alive."

warl.t:

"Life is deeper than what y’all think .. may God keep protecting us."

oluadebamowo:

"These things are real, DO NOT LET “WOKENESS & CRUISE” blind your spiritual eyes."

chiigoil:

"No weapon forged against anyone here will prevail. Amen!"

roxyantak:

"The real NOLLYWOOD Inside NOLLYWOOD ooooo!!!! Na only God dey protect us from evil."

tom_confectioneries:

"When people say they don’t believe in juju, I just smile. Thank God he survived."

