Iyabo Ojo, Bolanle Olukanni, Ayeni Adekunle, 2face Idibia and Gbemi O at NECLive9

Source: Original

The ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, NECLive9, which was held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, attracted the gathering of Africa’s leading entertainers, creatives, media personalities, executives and policymakers. Organised by ID Africa, this year’s event was well attended by industry stakeholders and broadcast live on Hip TV and on the conference website.

Themed “Sustaining the Africa Momentum”, NECLive9 explored how African creatives and entertainment industry professionals can continue to break boundaries and build on the global success currently being enjoyed by artistes from the continent. Keynote presentations and panel discussions explored the opportunities available to African creatives in the global marketplace, as well as the influence successful entertainers can have on society and citizens in the motherland.

Hosted by TV personality, Bolanle Olukanni, NECLive9 featured a line up of notable speakers including artists like Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Tee-Y Mix, Darey Art-Alade with Rwandan star, Aline Gahongayire, media executives such as Ayo Animashaun, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Jacob Akinyemi Johnson and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi. Other participants include Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, South African Brand consultant, Sylvester Chauke, and Nigerian chess master and founder, Chess In Slums, Tunde Onakoya.

NECLive also featured the cast of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Lagos, Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, and Toyin Lawani, as well as performances from the Crown Troupe of Africa, Tena Violinist and 2Baba.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speakers provided insights on the current state of the entertainment industry, proposing various ways by which African practitioners can build sustainable entertainment and creative ventures. The conference also focused on how to reach more diaspora audiences, creative storytelling, and strategies for building lasting brands in entertainment.

In his welcome address, NECLive Convener, Ayeni Adekunle, said, “NECLive has been at the forefront of these conversations for nine years and we are grateful for the stakeholders joining us in having these discussions that will set the tone for the future of not just the industry but our continent as a whole.”

According to Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa, “Creativity, pop culture, technology, and youthful energy are some of the most powerful forces that can create meaningful social and economic change in Africa today and tomorrow. NECLive9 will continue to bring together key industry players from across the continent to devise innovative ways of building the industry of our dream.”

NECLive9 is sponsored by ID Africa and MultiChoice Nigeria, in partnership with HipTV, AV Edge, BlackHouse Media (BHM), Huce Valeris, 7Even Interactive Limited, X3M Ideas, African Movie Channel, Legit.ng, MTV Base, Mirus Events, Hit FM Calabar, Beat FM, Classic FM, Naija FM, Top Radio, City FM, Landmark Centre, The GreenRoom Nigeria, News Central TV, Plaqad, Alla-Dave Lightening Services, EDS Limited, K-Square Securities, Trace TV, DJ Jimmy Jatt, OneData, Jackson Etti & Edu, PinPoint Media, StartWeb and Seats & Tickets.

NECLive9 attracted hundreds of physical attendees and millions of viewers on cable TV and digital channels.

Source: Legit.ng