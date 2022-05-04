Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen seem to have rekindled their romantic relationship

Scott recently turned heads on social media when she posted loved-up pictures alongside the Masked Singer presenter

The American television personality has been in the news a lot lately because of his several babies and baby mamas

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott left social media users scratching their heads when their cosy pictures made it to the streets. Scott who is the mother of the actor's late son Zen posted the snaps to her Instagram stories recently.

What got peeps talking is the fact that Nick who is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi was at a photoshoot with Tiesi a few days back. The star has been in the news a lot lately because of his babies and baby mama drama.

According to The South African, the TV presenter is reported to be planning a romantic getaway with his currently pregnant girlfriend Bre Tiesi. The trip has been termed a 'babymoon'.

Peeps dragged the star for the way he has been handling his romantic life. Many took to Twitter to share that he needs to pause and reset as he is obviously getting out of hand.

@CherryBerry855 wrote:

"At this point, he should just move them all into one big house. She’ll be pregnant again watch. I’m trying to under how they spread the time. Is it by days or hours..I’m dead serious I would like to know."

Nick Cannon expecting 8th child with 5th baby mama Bre Tiesi

Still on Nick Cannon, Legit.ng previously reported that the star is going to be a father for the eighth time. The Drumline star and Bre Tiesi announced back in January that they were expecting their first child together - a boy.

Cannon already shares seven other children with four different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey and model Brittany Bell.

The star topped Twitter trends when his baby mama Bre Tiesi shared snaps from their recent maternity photo shoot. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the 30-year-old mom-to-be stripped down to nothing but a trench coat and thigh-high boots for the black-and-white shoot with Cannon.

