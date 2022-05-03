The model and influencer sued the Kardashian family after they allegedly pushed for producers of her show Rob and Chyna to cancel it

Through her lawyer, Blac Chyna also accused the Kris Jenner of telling the executives and producers of the channel to "ditch the b*tch"

Chyna's mother was banned from court sessions and later went on Instagram to rant about the court's decision

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's family have won a defamation proceeding against them, filed by model and socialite Angela Renée.

The Kardashian family won a KSh 11.5b defamation suit that had been filed by Blac Chyna. No damages were awarded. Photo: Getty Images, Blac Chyna.

Renée professionally known as Blac Chyna had sued Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé and Kylie Kardashian for loss of earnings.

Chyna's claim was that the wealthy family had used their position to defame her and while at it prevented future financial gain.

According to Page Six, twelve jurors, comprising 5 men and 7 women, voted not to award damages to Chyna.

Hollywood Unlocked also posted on their Instagram the news of the defamation ruling

The judgement noted that although the Kardashians knew of an existing contract with the E! network; they had acted in their own economic interests.

Rob Kardashian tells court his relationship with Blac Chyna was not real love

Rob Kardashian testified in the case involving his baby mama, Blac Chyna, and his popular family. Kim Kardashian's brother reportedly told the court that his relationship with Chyna was not real love.

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner family claiming that they influenced E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The Shade Room reports that Rob Kardashian did not hold back in court when he testified against his daughter's mother. Rob and the stunner have a bundle of joy together named Dream.

Kylie Jenner claims Blac Chyna once attacked Tyga with a knife

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, took to the stand in the ongoing court battle between her family and Blac Chyna.

According to various media reports, the make-up mogul claimed that Blac Chyna once attacked her baby daddy, rapper Tyga, who is also Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend.

Per Mail Online, Jenner told jurors on Monday that Tyga revealed to her that Chyna slashed his arm with a knife leaving a scar when they were still dating.

