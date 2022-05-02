Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson has apparently tattooed the reality TV star and her kids' initials on his neck

Kim Kardashian's new boo Pete Davidson has apparently inked the initials of the reality TV star and her kids' on his neck. According to reports, many people have assumed that the new KNSCP tattoo on the American comedian's neck stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson got her kids’ initials tattooed on his neck. Image: @kimkardashian

PopCrave took to Twitter and posted the snaps of the tattoos on Pete's neck. The publication captioned the post:

"Pete Davidson appears to have Kim Kardashian and her kids' initials tattooed on his neck. Many think “KNSCP” stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm."

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the news. Many said this is weird while some shared that Kim's new man is trying to provoke her ex, Kanye West.

@britlenapop said:

"Now this is weird, lmao."

@BlewBanisters wrote:

"And they won’t even last so that’s why I have to laugh."

@sincerelyxmen commented:

"This is going to be messy."

@realenochafl said:

"Imagine the look on his face when they inevitably split."

@lolitasdead commented:

"This is very weird."

@taylorshughes wrote:

"If that’s true than that’s really weird. Haven’t even been dating a year."

@HoeClassic added:

"The kids could have been left out of this. It's looking like he's trying to provoke Kanye."

Kim Kardashian shares adorable snaps wearing matching pyjamas

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian enjoys wearing matching clothes with her kids and on Easter, it was no different. The reality TV star took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her children, nephews and nieces over the Easter weekend.

In the first picture, the billionaire is seen laying on a cream cotton couch with all four of her kids wearing Easter-egg print pyjamas. The rest of her the images in her posts are of her family, including her sisters and mom during the fanciest Easter lunch organised by her momager, Kris Jenner.

Kim's fans, friends and family flooded her adorable post on Instagram to rave about the cuteness overload her post had.

