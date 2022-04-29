The Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NEC Live) is currently holding in Lagos and one of the numerous speakers lined up is popular comedian Mr Macaroni

The skit maker touched on 'soro soke' influencing and using entertainment as a tool to drive social change

According to Macaroni, there is a burden on artists to cause change with their crafts and be influenced by happenings in the country

The skit maker pointed out that the onus rested on him to transform what is going on in society into his individual art form

Popular Nigerian skit maker Mr Macaroni aka Daddy wa is one of the numerous speakers at the ongoing Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NEC Live) in Lagos.

Macaroni talked about artists using their craft to effect change in society and how his 'freaky freaky' character came to life.

Mr Macaroni explains his freaky freaky role Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Soro Soke influencing and using entertainment to drive social change

Macaroni in his speech explained how police brutality influenced youths in the country to come up with the popular 'soro soke’ slang.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Soro Soke is not just the literal meaning in Yoruba, it is a force, the ideals we want in our modern-day society."

He further added that artists in the entertainment industry have been burdened with the herculean task of calling for change using their different talents. The sit maker stated:

"There is now a burden on artists in the industry to cause change with their crafts. The environment cannot be burning and artistes are not able to drive change with their individual talents. Functioning artistes should be influenced by happenings in society."

'Freaky freaky' character used to present problems in society

On his viral 'freaky freaky' character, the skit maker explained that the role he plays in his skits gives him the opportunity to speak about issues in society.

Macaroni mentioned that it is on him to transform what is going on in the country into his art form.

"The onus rested on me to transform what is going on in society to my individual art form. When I present content, I’m presenting problems in the society and using it to also profer solutions to how we can solve ills in the country. We have the collective responsibility to use our gifts and talent to positively influence society. Without members of the society, artistes may not exist because no one will engage their content. This is why artistes must use their content to preach about happenings in the society."

Mr Macaroni posts engagement photos online

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, caused a buzz on social media after he shared engagement photos with Mummy wa.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter pages, the Nollywood actor posted a series of snaps of himself with his partner rocking matching traditional outfits.

Not stopping there, Macaroni took to his caption to note that the day was for engagement.

Source: Legit.ng