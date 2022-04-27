Davido Charges More: Mixed Reactions As Wizkid Hints About Charging Whopping N500 Million to Perform at Shows
- Nigerian music superstar Wizkid sparked yet another massive talking point on social media following a post he made on Instagram
- In the post, the Made in Lagos crooner hinted about demanding a whopping one million dollars to appear at shows
- The singer's announcement stirred reactions online as some music fans again brought back Davido vs Wizkid's age-long comparisons
How about charging a whole $1 million (N500,000,000) for a show? Well, it can only be Wizkid as the singer made a post that suggested that on social media.
Wizkid took to his Instagram story channel to post that it takes a massive $1 million (N500 million) to bring him out to appear at shows.
The singer shared the post that reads:
"Afro ni**a, $1 million to pop out."
Check out the post below:
Nigerians react to Wizkid's announcement
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wizkid's announcement of charging $1 million to appear at shows, some of them brought back his age-long comparisons with Davido.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Mc_pilot7:
"If na true him level don reach 600m for a show I will rather call Zazuuu, Aunty Ramota or Angel Gabriel make them come display."
Starboylekzy__:
"Yeah of course !! international bookings! no mate!"
Mrcontent_:
"That means na $3 Million OBO go dey charge."
Candy_barbieie:
"Starboy won buy him own land for banana island make una book show abeg."
Khastro.x0019x:
"Davido charges more."
Paid_man_dav02:
"Lol, na OBO I go still call to perform for me."
Ekuapaula:
"Wizkid don’t cap like Davido dude be highest paid African Artist but him no dey make noise I love Wizkid die."
