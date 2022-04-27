Nigerian music superstar Wizkid sparked yet another massive talking point on social media following a post he made on Instagram

In the post, the Made in Lagos crooner hinted about demanding a whopping one million dollars to appear at shows

The singer's announcement stirred reactions online as some music fans again brought back Davido vs Wizkid's age-long comparisons

How about charging a whole $1 million (N500,000,000) for a show? Well, it can only be Wizkid as the singer made a post that suggested that on social media.

Wizkid took to his Instagram story channel to post that it takes a massive $1 million (N500 million) to bring him out to appear at shows.

Wizkid hints about his new charges. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer shared the post that reads:

"Afro ni**a, $1 million to pop out."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's announcement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wizkid's announcement of charging $1 million to appear at shows, some of them brought back his age-long comparisons with Davido.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mc_pilot7:

"If na true him level don reach 600m for a show I will rather call Zazuuu, Aunty Ramota or Angel Gabriel make them come display."

Starboylekzy__:

"Yeah of course !! international bookings! no mate!"

Mrcontent_:

"That means na $3 Million OBO go dey charge."

Candy_barbieie:

"Starboy won buy him own land for banana island make una book show abeg."

Khastro.x0019x:

"Davido charges more."

Paid_man_dav02:

"Lol, na OBO I go still call to perform for me."

Ekuapaula:

"Wizkid don’t cap like Davido dude be highest paid African Artist but him no dey make noise I love Wizkid die."

Fans commend Flavour as he allegedly receives N1.5bn for his biopic on Amazon

In other news, Legit.ng previously reported that Flavour secured a big deal with Amazon and fans gushed about it.

The singer reportedly got a part payment of a whopping $3 million (1.5 billion) for the deal about his biopic on Amazon prime.

Nigerians have congratulated and commended him for winning secretly without making a noise like most of his colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng