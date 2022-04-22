Sasha Obama is all grown and is in a relationship with Hollywood actor Clifton Powell's son

She was recently photographed enjoying her date with her man while walking on the streets and the two are believed to have started their relationship recently

The 24-year-old lucky man is currently working as a commercial director creating content for Nike and Peloton

Former US President Barack Obama's last-born daughter Sasha is reportedly dating Hollywood actor Clifton Powell's son.

The youngest daughter of Barack Obama. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sasha Obama bags herself new man

Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr. have been spotted together on different occasions with DailyMail.com revealing that the two are officially a couple.

The 6ft 5 inches 24-year-old man is currently working as a commercial director creating content for Nike and Peloton.

Two days ago, her mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama disclosed on Ellen DeGeneres Show that both of her girls have boyfriends.

"Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives," she said.

The former first daughter was photographed in a pretty purple skirt looking happy while her man walking beside her.

In one of the photos, she was snapped inside the car, sitting on the passenger's seat while Cliff as he is also known was opening the driver's seat.

DailyMail.com further reported that the couple is believed to have gotten together after Sasha, 20, moved to LA last August, leaving the University of Michigan for USC.

Both Sasha and her sister Malia, 23, are now based on the West Coast with the older Obama sibling taking a job as a scriptwriter for Donald Glover alias Childish Gambino's new Amazon project after graduating from Harvard last year.

Although Cliff's dad is a renowned actor, his mother Kimberly Crooms is a successful businesswoman in her own right.

She runs an interior design firm called whateverUneed Designs and a catering company called Chef Kim that offers custom meal prep and diet consulting.

