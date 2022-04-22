Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, is not holding back about the alarming rate of fake products in the Nigerian market

The actor took to his Instagram story channel to share his thought on how there are so many fake products over original ones in circulation

Uchemba, who also wondered why such products will sell for the price of the original, noted that the problem is the people and not the government

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba is not impressed with the number of fake products that are in the Nigerian market.

The movie star who appeared to have fallen a victim to buying a fake product at the price of the original expressed his grievances via a post on his Instagram story.

Williams Uchemba speaks on fake products in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Uchemba declared that the substandard products are more than real ones in the market. He stated:

"The painful part is that some of these vendors will sell the fake the price of original. Even if you must sell fake, why can't you have fake and the original so anyone who can't afford the original will then have the option of buying the fake."

He finally declared that the government is not the problem of Nigeria but the people.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Willaims Uchemba's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Williams Uchemba's comments about the alarming rate of fake products in circulation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

flawlesspeace12:

"We are not ready for this conversation Because almost every vendor is on this table."

Euphemiachizzy:

"Original fake products everywhere."

Ifynnama:

"I have never bought any original product in any market in this country....Big supermarkets/malls try small, but they still have plenty fake... But you see market? Everything is fake."

Veevogee:

"Aba brothers be doing repackaging."

Evelyn____xx:

"They will buy copy designer bag from Turkey and be selling it shouting “luxury” and very expensive too. Acting like it’s original ‍♀️ they are much on IG."

