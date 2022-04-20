Popular Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona has taken to social media to warn a teacher in his niece's school to stop harassing her for his phone number

According to the post shared by the actor, the said teacher has been bulling his niece and even banned her from attending his class till she shares Awobona's contact

Many people found the scenario funny and quite a number of people advised the actor to visit the school in person

Actor Jide Awobona might have a crush in his niece's school, but the girl is suffering because she has recused to share his phone number with a teacher.

The movie star recently revealed that a teacher in his nieces's school has banned her from attending class because she refused to give her his number.

Teacher bullies Jide Awobaona's niece because of his phone number Photo credit: @jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Stating that the teacher will cease to like him if he shows up in the school, the actor urged the said teacher to leave his niece alone and find another means to reach him and treat the girl right.

"I hope you or someone close to you see this. Please, if you need my number or need to talk to me,find another means. She said you told her not to come to your class again until she gives you my number. Please let’s not escalate this, she is a student just like every other pupils in that school. Treat her right. Thanks a lot."

Nigerians react to Awobona's post

salamirotimi:

"Tisha is in loff "

wumitoriola:

"@jideawobona make we go visit dem for school"

kinghashthattag:

"Go to the school and address the teacher. Don't hold a PTA Meeting on SM!. "

tinotippsy:

"Wetin the teacher wan use your number do abegwahala"

fumedfoodsltd:

"Talk to the management of the school or talk to the teacher herself, everything must sha come to social media!"

kennyninobrown:

"You don't know the way to the school abi. Making it all seem like clout."

