Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz has taken to social media to urge Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy to finally collborate and take over the world together

Teebillz pointed out that the singers are Afrobeats ambassadors and they should put their pride aside to stamp the genre

Nigerians agreed with Teebillz as many people admitted that they look forward to the three singers joining forces together

Nigerian singers Davido , Wizkid and Burna Boy have put Nigeria, Africa and the genre they represent on the world map.

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband,Teebillz recently highlighted the need for the three artistes to come together to stamp the Afrobeats genre of music.

Nigerians agree with Teebillz on ststement about Davido, Wizkida and Burna Boy

According to him, the three superstars are ambassadors and all they need to do is put their ego aside and do a global tour together.

Teebillz also acknowledged the first set of Nigerian singers who pioneered Afrobats genre in Nigeria as well as their female counter parts.

"F$$k The egos my brodies! God blessed y'all as Afrobeats ambassadors for a reason! It's time to tour the world together in every stadium around the globe and stamp afrobeats as genre 4real! @burnaboygram @davido @wizkidayo shout out to the pioneers @official2baba @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy @iambangalee @donjazzy can you imagine an afrobeats world tour with our Queens too @tiwasavage @yemialade and @symplysimi may God so help me to make it happen! it's Naija"

Nigerians react

symply_tacha:

"you didn’t STUTTER TJ!!Too maad."

donjazzy:

"True talk my brother ❤️"

swankyjerry:

"That would just be EPIC…. Very powerful "

yes_iammamacita:

"If these 3 can b best of friends ,chai "

efewarriboy:

"God bless you Teebills. Na Man U be."

Davido’s Imade throws Easter picnic

Davido's first child Imade celebrated Easter with her friends by throwing a fun and colourful picnic.

In a video shared by the six-year-old on her Instagram page, the space where the event took place was well decorated with balloons, and beautiful props.

Easter bunnies in props and live rabbits were also present with exotic food and fruits for the kids to munch on after the different games they played.

