Popular billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy recently gave a savage response to a fan who complained about the design of her house in London

This comes after Cuppy shared a photo of herself with her pet dogs Dudu and Funfun Otedola as she expressed excitement to be back with them

The billionaire daughter told the fan to report her to EFCC if she was satisfied with the design of her house

Popular billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey is currently trending on social media after sharing a photo from her Pink House in London.

An inscription on the house wall was in honour of the billionaire daughter as she was welcome back home.

DJ Cuppy returns to her London House. Credit: @cuppymusic @Abrahambeejay1

Source: Twitter

Sharing the photo, Cuppy wrote:

“Home Sweet Home! Back in London at the #PinkPenthouse with Dúdú and FünFün!.”

A fan, however, pointed out a particular chess design in the house.

The fan wrote:

“Hello @cuppymusic, some of the chess pieces are not on the right squares.”

Cuppy responded by telling the fan to report her to the Nigerian anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She wrote:

"NO way?! Oya report me to @officialEFCC."

Reactions as Cuppy gives fan a savage response

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to DJ Cuppy’s tweet, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yahiluo:

"Don’t answer them girl. They aren’t worth it. It’s free publicity."

Arrowboy:

"Cuppy! So u couldn't even stay 4 Easter! Am no longer ur " cupcake" . I have "Uncuppied you."

michaelsnapam:

"@officialEFCC who wan carry odogwu @cuppymusic."

Olawale:

"Why u no talk this one when u dey naija."

finswurld:

"There are some people prisons cant just hold and your one of them."

nosakharay:

"For really, it’s cringey to look at.."

