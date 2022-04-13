The celebrated Kenyan boy band is currently on a world Europe tour and this came after countries lifted bans on concerts

Kenya's award-winning boy band Sauti Sol has attended Burna Boy's concert in Rotterdam and later on chilled with him backstage a week after kicking off their Europe tour.

Chilling with the big boys

One thing Sauti Sol would do is to support their fellow artist. Savara shared videos of the Nigerian artist performing.

In one of the videos, Sauti Sol got into a room and they each gave Burna a hug as they psyched him up for the stage.

On The Low hitmaker was happy to see the boy band, and he bid them goodbye before he began his performance.

Savara noted the artist gave them their first Grammy as the Academy Award honoured their role in the album Twice as Tall with a certificate back in 2021

Relations with the artist

The quartet was featured in the Nigerian artists 2020 Album and they have not been shy to feature him in their songs too

Few will be surprised by the relationship they've formed over the years

They were front liners at the concert and they sang along to most of the songs Burna performed that night.

The concert was filled to the brim and the Nigerian artist's fans used their phones as flashlights which in turn gave a good aesthetic.

Wizkid brings Burna Boy on stage at O2 concert

Legit.ng previously reported that the third leg of Wizkid's MIL concert in London went down and the Nigerian star had a lot of surprises as usual for his fans.

The singer brought up fellow Grammy-winning colleague, Burna Boy, on stage and the crowd went crazy with excitement.

The singers performed their hit song, Ginger, and Wizkid did not let his colleague leave until they performed Burn Boy's song together.

